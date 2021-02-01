Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

