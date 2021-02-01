Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0244 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $697,882.78 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

