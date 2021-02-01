Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

