Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.