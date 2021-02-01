Planned Solutions Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

