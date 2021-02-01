Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.95 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

