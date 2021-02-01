Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.