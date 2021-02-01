Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $130.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

