Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 187.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.