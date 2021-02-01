Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

