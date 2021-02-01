Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

