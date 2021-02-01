Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

NYSE AMP opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after acquiring an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

