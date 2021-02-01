Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

