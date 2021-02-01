Piper Sandler Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.