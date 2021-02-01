Piper Sandler Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $63.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.87.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.