Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of EAT opened at $58.88 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

