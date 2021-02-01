Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

