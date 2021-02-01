Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,725 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $60.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

