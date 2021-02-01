Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 157.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

LIVN opened at $62.90 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

