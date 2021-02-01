Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $314,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

