Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

IWS opened at $96.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

