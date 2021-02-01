Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,668,000 after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

