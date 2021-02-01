Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.47.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

