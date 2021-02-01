PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

