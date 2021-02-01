PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,396.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $123,396.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars.

