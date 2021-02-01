PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

