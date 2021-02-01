Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 616.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

