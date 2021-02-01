PGGM Investments Sells 92,231 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

