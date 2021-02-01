PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,008,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

