PGGM Investments Has $38.10 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $38,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $194.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

