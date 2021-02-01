PGGM Investments Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.