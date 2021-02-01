PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,234 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $46,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

