PGGM Investments Buys 151 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

PSA stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

