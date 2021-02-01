Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

