Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PUGOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peugeot in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. Peugeot has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.