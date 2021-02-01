Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAHGF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.95.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

