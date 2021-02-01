Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Lesa Sroufe & Co’s 9th Largest Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $104,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.