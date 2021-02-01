Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Monday. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

