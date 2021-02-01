Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of FNV opened at $119.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

