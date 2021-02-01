Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox stock opened at $209.46 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

