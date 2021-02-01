Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $701.26 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $722.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.