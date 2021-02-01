Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -202.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.