Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

