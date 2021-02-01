Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $250.77 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

