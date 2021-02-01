Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $119.11 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

