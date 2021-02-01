PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0027

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $113,285.41 and approximately $47.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018348 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001383 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,768,752 coins and its circulating supply is 41,898,923 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

