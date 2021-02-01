Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.