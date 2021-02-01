Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,177.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $637,795.04 and $44,177.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

