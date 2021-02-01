PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,989,368 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

