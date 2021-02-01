PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.88 on Monday, reaching $243.19. The company had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

